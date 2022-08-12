Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $257.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.