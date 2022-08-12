Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $377.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.