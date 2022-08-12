PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0002 (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $18,305.72 and approximately $52.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

