Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Party City Holdco Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $157.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.13. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

