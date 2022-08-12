Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $955,271.20 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $307.92. 20,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

