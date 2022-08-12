Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.05 and last traded at $133.51. Approximately 34,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 34,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.77.

Park National Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.