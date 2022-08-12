Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 146.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 261,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

