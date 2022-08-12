Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLMR opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

