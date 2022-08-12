P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Financial Comparison

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.24 -$428.47 million ($1.27) -7.83 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -15.45% 9.86% 1.73% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares TransAlta and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.5% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransAlta and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta presently has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 65.27%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than P10.

Summary

TransAlta beats P10 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About P10

(Get Rating)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

