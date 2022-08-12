Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
OYST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ OYST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,721. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $205.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
