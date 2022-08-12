Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

OYST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ OYST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,721. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $205.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

