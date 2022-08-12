Oxygen Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $266,033.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,923,521 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

