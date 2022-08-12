Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

