OST Hits Market Cap of $409,237.79 (OST)

OST (OST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. OST has a total market cap of $409,237.79 and $18,112.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

