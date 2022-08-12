Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 542,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.