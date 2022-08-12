OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.12) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 737.40 ($8.91).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Price Performance

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 584.50 ($7.06) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 776.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.16.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

OSB Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.