OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. 4,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 118,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after buying an additional 302,186 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,844 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

