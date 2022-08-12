Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

