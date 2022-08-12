Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $51.71 million and $6.38 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

