OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.62. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 211,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

