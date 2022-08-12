OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.
Several analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
OrganiGram Stock Performance
Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.62. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
