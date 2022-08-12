O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $728.87. 5,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,144 shares of company stock worth $9,971,252. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

