Oppenheimer Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $61.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $60.89 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

