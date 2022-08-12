Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

