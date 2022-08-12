Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN) Insider Darren Bromley Acquires 200,000 Shares

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN – Get Rating) insider Darren Bromley acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

Openn Negotiation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.89.

Get Openn Negotiation alerts:

Openn Negotiation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Openn Negotiation Limited operates as a property technology company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers a cloud-based software platform that facilitates a negotiation process to support real estate agents in selling properties online. Openn Negotiation Limited was formerly known as Appwell Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Openn Negotiation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Openn Negotiation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.