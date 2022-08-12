OpenDAO (SOS) Price Hits $0.0000

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $33.88 million and $1.54 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

