OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Buys 21,949 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,127,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi bought 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

