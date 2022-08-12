Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19,893.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

