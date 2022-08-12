Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19,893.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.