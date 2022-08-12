OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

OncoCyte Trading Down 2.9 %

OncoCyte stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 6,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,141. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.