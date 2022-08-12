OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
OncoCyte Trading Down 2.9 %
OncoCyte stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 6,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,141. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.48.
