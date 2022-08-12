ON Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 17,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the average volume of 9,786 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 7.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 726,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

