ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $70.18. 359,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,408. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

