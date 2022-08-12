On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $30.91 Average PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get ON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. ON has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.