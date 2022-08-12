OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLO Trading Down 34.1 %

OLO stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 335,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OLO by 159.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

