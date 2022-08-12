OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $16.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

OLO Trading Down 33.4 %

Shares of OLO stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 218,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in OLO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in OLO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

