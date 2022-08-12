Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

OLK traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,758. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

