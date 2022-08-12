OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 666 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.