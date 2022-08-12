OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 204 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in LKQ by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

