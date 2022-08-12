OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 202 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

