OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,504,000 after purchasing an additional 181,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

SHOP stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

