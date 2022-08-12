OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

