OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.