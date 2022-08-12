OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FLT stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
