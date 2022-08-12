OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vale were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vale by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

