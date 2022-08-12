OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

