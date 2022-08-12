OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $629,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Alleghany by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $837.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $789.73. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

