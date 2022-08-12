OLD National Bancorp IN Has $719,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $248,301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Avantor by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,261,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.53 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

