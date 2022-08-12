OLD National Bancorp IN Has $685,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,186,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.