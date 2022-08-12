OLD National Bancorp IN Has $624,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.