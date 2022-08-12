OLD National Bancorp IN Has $570,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in US Foods were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

USFD stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CL King raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.