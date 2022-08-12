OLD National Bancorp IN Has $570,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in US Foods were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $32.48 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

