OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RLI were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RLI by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in RLI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RLI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. RLI’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

