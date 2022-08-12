OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.38 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.