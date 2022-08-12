OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $188.35 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $237.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

